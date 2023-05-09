Breaking News
Mumbai: Two NCB officers involved in Aryan Khan case dismissed in separate matters

Updated on: 09 May,2023 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The officers - Vishwavijay Singh, who was the SP Mumbai, and Vishwanath Tiwari, who was an intelligence officer, have been dismissed by the NCB

Representative image/iStock

Two officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who were previously associated with the Aryan Khan case have been dismissed from service.


The officers - Vishwavijay Singh, who was the SP Mumbai, and Vishwanath Tiwari, who was an intelligence officer, have been dismissed by the NCB.




However, Singh's dismissal is not related to the Aryan Khan case. Instead, it is in connection with a 2018 case where an inquiry was initiated against him by the then DG of NCB, Rakesh Asthana after Singh requested to cancel his Mumbai posting on humanitarian grounds as his wife was pregnant.


According to sources, Asthana opened an inquiry against Singh, which has now led to his dismissal.

On the other hand, Tiwari has been dismissed for a 2016 case that was pending against him.

Apart from Singh and Tiwari, Sameer Wankhade, a former NCB zonal officer, and eight other officers were also facing enquiries. However, they were transferred to their parent cadre, and any action against them can only be taken by their respective departments.

Vishwanath Tiwari was recruited in 2014 and in 2016 he travelled to Singapore on his own expenses. But he was not having knowledge that for foreign travel permission from Department is required. He accepted his ignorance of rules as fresher. Hence result of Inquiry was pending and in 2022 he was removed from service on that ground.

