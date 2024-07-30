Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two people arrested for killing 26 year old in Dharavi

Mumbai: Two people arrested for killing 26-year-old in Dharavi

Updated on: 30 July,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The Dharavi police said that two people have been arrested in the case. "Arvind was attacked by the accused when he went to stop a fight," the police said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A 26-year-old man was murdered with a sharp weapon in the Dharavi area of Mumbai in the late hours of Monday.


According to the police, the victim has been identified as Arvind Vaishya. The Dharavi police said that two people have been arrested in the case. "Arvind was attacked by the accused when he went to stop a fight," the police said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


