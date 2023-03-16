Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society

The police have told residents that there is no connection between the two deaths

Both stayed at Jay Bharat society in Kandivli West

Two people died by suicide at a housing society in Kandivli West, one on Tuesday night and another on Wednesday morning. Residents of the society panicked after two back-to-back deaths, but the police have told them there is no connection between the two incidents.

A 79-year-old woman hanged herself while a 22-year-old man jumped off the terrace of Jay Bharat Society at Link Road. The Kandivli police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in each case and started investigations. The deceased woman was identified as Meena Marnuvar and the youth is Ajinkya Rajput.

According to the police, late on Tuesday, there was a fight between Marnuvar and her family. The police said when the family was asleep, she hanged herself in the hall of the flat on the 17th floor.

Rajput had gone to play with his friend on Wednesday morning. The police said when he returned home his father beat him up because he was studying in the final year of BCom and his exams were on. After this, Rajput went to the terrace on the 19th floor and jumped off it.

The Kandivli police sent both bodies for post mortem. Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Dinkar Jadhav of Kandivli police station said, “We have registered two ADRs. Panic spread in the area after two people died by suicide in the same society. We told residents not to panic because both incidents were not connected to each other.”

79

Age of one of the deceased. The other was 22