Mumbai: Duo teases women cops, posts video on social media

Updated on: 15 March,2023 05:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The cyber police have written to the Bandra GRP asking them to investigate the matter

Mumbai: Duo teases women cops, posts video on social media

The constables at Bandra station (right) the youth who passed the comments


The GRP is looking for two youths who passed comments at women constables from a moving train at Bandra station on Monday night. The constables were on duty on platform No. 1. The cyber police have written to the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) asking them to investigate the matter and take action against the youths. The police said the youths recorded a video of their antics and posted it on Instagram. It went viral on social media and reached the cops.


In the video the youths can be seen yelling “Cute police wali,” and saying a lot else that is not clearly heard. They have also written Dhoom hai,  Mastaan company on the video. They have tagged the Bandra railway station in the post. Senior Inspector H T Kumbhar of Bandra GRP said, “The cyber police wrote to the Bandra GRP to investigate. We have started investigating the case but not yet registered an FIR.”


