Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail

According to the ANI, Uddhav Thackeray had sought permission from Arthur Road jail authority to meet Sanjay Raut in the jailer's room but the jail authority refused it. The jail authority said, Thackeray would have to take permission from the court to meet Raut and the meeting cannot take place in the jailer's room.

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was denied permission to meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, according to the ANI. Raut is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in connection with a money laundering case.

Sanjay Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"They will have to meet in the same way as ordinary prisoners meet on that side of the lattice and for that too the permission of the court is required," the jail authority told ANI.

The jail official said that he had not received any written application.

A Shiv Sena leader close to Uddhav Thackeray had called the jail administration and said that Uddhav Thackeray had to meet Sanjay Raut for around 15 minutes, but the jail administration refused, ANI reported.

Earlier on September 5, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till September 19 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

Also Read: 'Real' Shiv Sena claim: SC to hear on Sept 27 plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On 22 August, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till September 19.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.

The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar who is believed to be a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. An audio clip had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening Swapna Patkar.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is also a witness in the Patra Chawl land case in connection to which the ED detained Raut after conducting a raid at his residence.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

Speaking to media persons, Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.

