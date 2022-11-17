×
Mumbai: Unhappy with shoddy probe in partner's death, man jumps from sixth floor at Mantralaya

Updated on: 17 November,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

He survived due to the safety net installed on the first floor of the building

Mumbai: Unhappy with shoddy probe in partner's death, man jumps from sixth floor at Mantralaya

Screengraab from video


On Thursday, a 43-year-old Beed resident attempted to kill himself inside Mantralya. He sustained minor injuries as he fell on the net installed on the second floor of the building to prevent suicide. 


According to police, the 43-year-old, identified as Bapu Narayan Mokashe, was unhappy with the police probe related to the death of his lover, who hanged herself in 2018.



He came to Mantrayla to get justice, and at 3 p.m he jumped from the 6th floor of the building. 

"He was rescued from the net and sent to the GT hospital for treatment as he had an injury on his left forehead. registering the case accordingly once he is discharged." Said Hari Balaji, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

