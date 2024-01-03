Mumbai: Unidentified attackers violently rob trekkers in Mulund's Vasant Gardens; manhunt on

Unidentified attackers violently rob trekkers in Mulund; victims suffered injuries during the incident

Shlok Dagley suffered an injury to his head. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police are in search of an unknown accused who allegedly pushed victims and snatched the bags and phones of two victims who had gone for trekking on December 31. “The investigation is at a very premature stage; however, we have already identified the alleged accused and are optimistic about nabbing them at the earliest,” said Mulund Senior PI Kantilal Khotimbire. “Just as Shlok and many other trekkers are regular visitors in Vasant Gardens, there is utter lawlessness in the area, and the police should take strict action against the accused. It was a dreadful incident. My son has a head injury,” said Chirag Dagley, the father of Shlok Dagley, who was injured.

According to the FIR registered on December 31, the complainant Hiral Rambia, 29, and her friend Shlok Dagley, 24, had gone for a trek on a mountain near Vasant Park, Mulund, on December 31. The duo had met near the mountain at around 4 pm; both had sacks on their bags and decided to climb up the hill. They had reached near a temple where they decided to go back as it was pitch dark.

While going back, three unknown people allegedly gathered near the duo. Representation pic

While going back, three unknown people allegedly gathered near the duo, and one of them asked Dagley, “What time is it?” to which he answered 7.45 pm. The person then acted as if he didn’t hear Dagley and asked the same question again. In the meantime, another person allegedly attacked Dagley’s head with a stone, snatched his sack and phone, and fled from the scene. Rambia had stopped walking and approached Dagley to help him; however, another man allegedly pushed Rambia, and she fell on the ground. The alleged accused then snatched her sack and fled from the spot. The accused had managed to rob two mobile phones, one camera, and two sack bags from the victims. According to the police, Dagley had a head injury, while Rambia had an injury on her nose. With the help of locals, they trekked down the hill, and then two bikers took the duo to Aggarwal Hospital. After receiving initial treatment, both were shifted to private hospitals.

The police had registered a FIR against unknown people under sections 395 (Dacoity) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

