Mumbai: Unknown metal object hits train commuters near Bhandup, GRP probes

Updated on: 23 November,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

According to officials, eight people sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar (East) around 1:45 PM. They are currently receiving treatment for their injuries

Mumbai: Unknown metal object hits train commuters near Bhandup, GRP probes

Representational Image

In a significant incident on Saturday around 1 pm, eight commuters who were standing at the door of a CSMT-bound fast local train sustained leg injuries when a metal object struck them.


The incident occurred between Nahur and Bhandup railway stations. Some of the injured commuters, who were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar (East), told the treating doctors that a falling pole struck them.


However, the Government Railway Control Room and Kurla Railway Police remained unsure about the exact cause of the mishap. They did confirm, however, that the commuters had sustained injuries.


"We do not have any information about a pole falling incident between Nahur and Bhandup stations. You can contact the Kurla GRP as it falls under their jurisdiction," said a duty constable at the GRP control room.

A lady policewoman at the Kurla Railway Police Station confirmed the injuries sustained by commuters traveling in the CSMT-bound fast local train. She said, "Our Sub-Inspector Bhandwalkar has gone to Rajawadi Hospital to record the statements of the injured. Only then will we know the exact reason behind the incident."

When contacted, PSI T.H. Bhandwalkar stated that most of the injured commuters had boarded the fast local from Dombivli railway station at 12:17 p.m. and were standing at the entrance of the train. Between Nahur and Bhandup, a flying metal object or some fencing struck them in their legs. Unfortunately, no one is able to provide a clear explanation of what exactly happened. "We got them to the hospital once the train reached Ghatkopar railway station. We are currently investigating the case," Bhandwalkar said.

Confirming the same, a senior doctor at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital said, "The injured are vitally stable and have sustained injuries to their ankles and feet. They have been admitted, and X-rays are being taken."

While Central Railway confirmed the incident, Chief public relations officer Dr Swapnil Nila said that no work was on in the section and the door of a signal cabin had hit a few commuters as of now there are reports of one or two injured.

(With inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar)

