Mumbai: Viren Shah wins NSCI club presidency

Viren Shah recently won the presidency of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), in both Mumbai (Worli) and Delhi. Elections to the NSCI were held on March 26, 2023 after four years. There was an election hiatus because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and the club was facing a legal issue too. Shah was acting president of the club from 2020, because the former president Ravikiran Agarwal was declared insolvent as per a Bombay High Court order passed on May 26, 2020 and subsequently, according to club rules, lost his membership in June 2020.

Shah was then vice-president but took over as acting president post that decision. Shah said the present election which took place on March 26 was, “held after four years. Though the election was held a month ago, the presidency, and other office-bearers as per procedure, are appointed only after the committee meets, at least a fortnight after the election. That was decided on April 22.”

Said Shah, “Central office bearers were appointed in the Central Council meeting held on Saturday. I am president for Mumbai and Delhi. There was then an executive committee meeting on the same day with office bearers for Mumbai being appointed.” Shah said he was, “elated at the victory. I am looking forward to, along with my team, starting pickle ball, paddle ball and a cricket pitch at the club. That is on the sporty side. We are also looking at re-starting a restaurant and bar, and reviving a cinema which had been shut down on the premises.”

Shah stressed team work for the win and through the “tough COVID time when I was acting president, with full support of the team. The NSCI was one of the premier COVID-19 centres in the city, and nationally too. We had thousands fortunately recovering here, several club members and their staffers too were treated at the centre here. We were so privileged to see our club premises used for the welfare of the city. We had a few ICUs too functioning here. Helming that from the club side, was immensely challenging and we, as a team, were humbled and inspired by the dedication of medicos, staffers and local government officials which some of us witnessed firsthand.”

The Mumbai office bearers with Shah as president are

Amit Menda (chairman)

Vivek Kapoor (vice-chairman)

Atul Maru (secretary)

Bhavna Bafna (joint secretary)

Sandeep Mehta (treasurer)

Abhiraj Barfiwala (joint treasurer)