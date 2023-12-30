Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Action to be taken against assistant municipal commissioners if lapses are found at construction sites; BMC to rent 250 water tankers

The civic chief asked officials to increase the capacity of tankers for road washing. File pic/Nimesh Dave

Key Highlights

  1. BMC chief has ordered officials to ensure 1,000 km of roads are watered daily
  2. Currently, the civic body washes 621 km of roads every day
  3. Chahal warned assistant municipal commissioners of every ward that action would be taken

Expressing displeasure at the slow progress of the road washing drive of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), civic chief I S Chahal has ordered officials to ensure 1,000 km of roads are watered daily. Currently, the civic body washes 621 km of roads every day.


Chahal, in a video conference with BMC officials on Thursday, warned assistant municipal commissioners of every ward that action would be taken against them if he 
found any lapses in the implementation of dust mitigation guidelines are construction sites.


He ordered officials to prepare a proper plan to reach the 1,000 km target and increase the capacity of tankers for road washing.  The civic chief also told officials not to cite lack of funds as an excuse for not meeting the target and said funds would be given immediately if needed.


Currently, the BMC uses 121 tankers to wash roads, but it owns only 35 of these. The civic body has decided to rent more than 250 tankers to meet its target. It will deploy 10 tankers to each ward.

During the meeting, Chahal also asked officials to make sure that all construction sites follow dust-mitigation guidelines. Under its ongoing deep cleaning drive, the BMC has decided to take action against illegal banners and posters.

On Sunday, BMC will launch a mega deep cleaning drive at 10 places. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will attend a programme in this connection at the Gateway of India. A larger Maha Swachta Abhiyan will be kicked off across the state.

621KM
Length of roads washed daily at present

