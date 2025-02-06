BMC said massive repair works were also carried out simultaneously at various places, including Powai Lake, Bhandup, Maroshi, Morarji Nagar, Bandra, Vijaynagar Bridge, Sahar Village, Sahar Cargo and Dharavi

The commissioning of the new 2,400-mm diameter Tansa Channel from Powai Anchor Block to Maroshi Hydrogada (Tunnel shaft) was completed on Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai civic body in an official release said 44 engineers and 200 workers have been working non-stop for 30 hours to make the water channel operational and repair works. This will help ensure that the water is supplied at the right pressure. After the water line is charged, the water supply to the areas of S, L, K East, H East, and G North zones will be smooth, BMC said.

The water supply in some areas of S, L, K East, H East and G North divisions was closed for a total of 30 hours from 11 am on Wednesday to 5 pm on Thursday.

During these 30 hours, various repair works were carried out by the Water Engineer Department. The Mumbai civic body said massive repair works were also carried out simultaneously at various places, including Powai Lake, Bhandup, Maroshi, Morarji Nagar, Bandra, Vijaynagar Bridge, Sahar Village, Sahar Cargo and Dharavi.

These include plugging of leakages in Powai High Level Reservoir No 1, repair and plugging of leakages in valves, desilting and cleaning of both the sluices of Bhandup Hill Reservoir No 1, making through cuts on the main channel, installation of protective dome on the water channel, shifting of tapping etc. These works will strengthen the water supply in S, L, K East, H East and G North Divisions, the civic body stated in the release.

Under the guidance of Abhijit Bangar and under the leadership of Water Engineer Purushottam Malavade, three Deputy Water Engineers, four Executive Engineers, seven Assistant Engineers, 15 Secondary and Junior Engineers each and 200 workers completed the task of commissioning and repairing the water channel by working non-stop for 30 hours.

Waiting time for heart-related tests likely to reduce at Sion Hospital: BMC

In another release, the civic body informed that Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital and Medical College in Sion has received new 2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler machines, which will reduce the waiting time for heart-related tests.

Two ‘2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler’ machines have been made available from the MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division) fund of former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Dr Kumar Ketkar, the statement read.

The availability of the machines will help in reducing the waiting period for testing of patients related to heart disease. The plant in the Department of Cardiology was inaugurated on Thursday by Ketkar, said BMC.

Dr Mohan Joshi and Dr Pratap Nathani, from the hospital's Department of Cardiology, were also present at the inauguration.

On an average, 100 to 150 patients are examined daily at the cardiology department. The newly available plants will enable more day-to-day eco-tests. These machines will be useful for testing of heart disease, heart attack, heart valve disease, and cataract, BMC said.

One of the available 2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler plants will be kept for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Mumbai civic body stated that with the availability of these plants, it will be possible to provide immediate treatment to the patients admitted for heart diseases