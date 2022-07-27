Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 88.28 per cent

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,77,787 million litres of water or 88.28 percent on July 27, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Good rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,77,787 million litres of water or 88.28 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 68.22 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 68.22 per cent with 9,87,325 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 4,60,345 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.04 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 80.14 per cent, Bhatsa 85.07 per cent, Vehar 76.50 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 13 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 14 mm and 20 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1515.8 mm.