Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 88 per cent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,80,868 million litres of water or 88.50 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Good rainfall in the catchment areas has led to an increase in the collective water stock of seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai.



The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,80,868 million litres of water or 88.50 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 33.22 per cent this time last year.



The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.



As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,80,868 million litre of water or 88.50 per cent on July 20, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.



Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 33.22 per cent with 4,80,783 million litre, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,97,605 million litre.



The water level in Tansa is at 99.50 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 77.08 per cent, Bhatsa 86.64 per cent, Vehar 71.20 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, according to BMC, cloudy sky with possibility light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs is likely today.

A high tide of 3.86 metre is expected at 5 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.45 metre is likely to occur at 11.35 pm today.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1217.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1466.2 mm.