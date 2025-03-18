A 750mm water pipeline in Mulund East was damaged during micro-tunnelling work, causing a major leakage. BMC estimates that repair work will take 12 to 14 hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary disruption in the water supply in parts of the T Ward after a 750mm diameter main water pipeline was damaged in Mulund East. The water cut will begin on Tuesday and continue until the repair work is completed.

According to the BMC’s Public Relations Department, the damage occurred on Monday during micro-tunnelling work, which is being carried out by the Sewage Project Department. The water pipeline, located beneath the nala (drain) at Hari Om Nagar and MHADA Colony in Mulund East, sustained significant damage, leading to major leakage.

Assistant Engineer (Waterworks), Maintenance Eastern Suburbs, Ghatkopar, has taken charge of the repair work, which is being carried out on a war footing. The BMC estimates that it will take approximately 12 to 14 hours to complete the repair and restore normal water supply.

Areas affected by the water cut

The following areas in T Ward will experience a water supply cut until the repair work is completed:

Mulund East – Area east of the Eastern Express Highway, including MHADA Colony and Hari Om Nagar

Mulund East – Area west of the Eastern Express Highway up to Mulund Station

The BMC has urged residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly and cooperate with the municipal administration during this period.

