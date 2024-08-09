Mumbai: ‘We stand in support and as a friend too’

Need to protect minorities in Bangladesh; seal border for security and stop infiltrations as we take a wait ‘n’ watch approach, say VHP functionaries

Shriraj Nair, Mohan Salekar and Narendra Mujumdar speak out at the press conference. Pic/Ashish Raje

What does one do when a neighbour’s house goes up in flames? Watch the firefight, hoping the flames will be doused and help those who genuinely need refuge. At the same time ensure that the flames do not spread so far that one’s own home is endangered or singed. That loosely describes India’s situation today, as Bangladesh burns. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokespersons said at a press conference at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Azad Maidan, on Thursday afternoon, “After Shaikh Hasina fled, there is now a process of forming an interim government. In this crisis, Bharat stands as a friend.”

So shameful

VHP’s national spokesperson Shriraj Nair said, “Since the past few days we have seen how a students’ movement has turned into anarchy and the Hindu community has become a prime target. The fast declining Hindu population there has taxpayers and those who are contributors to the country’s economy. The crime rate shows absolute negligible crime by Hindus in Bangladesh. Temples, schools, homes have been burnt. Children are being beaten. Police have been thrashed and hanged upside down. We had the absolutely shameful scene of mobs storming former PM Shaikh Hasina’s empty residence, even departing with underclothes. This is absolutely disgraceful.”

Border talk

Nair had ire and fire against some sections of the Opposition in India, who he said were silent on the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. He also said, “I do not hear any feminist-activist speaking up and against treatment meted out to Shaikh Hasina or women targeted there. The Indian government must take steps for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. It is possible that taking advantage of this situation, a concerted attempt may be made to orchestrate infiltration into Indian Territory through the 4,096 kilometre long Indo-Bangladesh border. Our forces need to be vigilant to guard against this.” Responding to a specific question whether Shaikh Hasina’s presence in India is dangerous for the country, Nair said, “No that is not true. The Indian government knows what it is doing.”

Poison minds

Mohan Salekar, secretary, VHP Konkan chapter said, “We must guard against infiltration but India must give refuge to persecuted Hindus and other minorities like Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis.” “Whether to give citizenship will depend on the laws of the land. Hindus who are targeted in Bangladesh and want refuge should be given a safe space here,” Salekar said to a question in the interactive session of the conference.

Earlier Salekar had stated in his address to the press, “We are seeing a trampling of rights of minorities, especially Hindus in the neighbouring nation. Where are the outraged voices when it comes to minorities in Bangladesh? We are still waiting to hear them.” Salekar highlighted that, “Every district in Bangladesh has been affected. It is appropriate to point out that Hindus, who were once 32 per cent in Bangladesh, are now less than 8 per cent now. We also see similar declines in Hindu numbers in Pakistan for example.” Asked to respond to remarks that have created a furor here that India may see a Bangladesh like scenario in the country, Salekar slammed, “This is being said to create an atmosphere of unrest and anarchy and poison minds.”