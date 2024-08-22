Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands

Passenger body’s hold peaceful protest for safer commute
One of the demands is for a ‘Code Red’ alert to be issued in case of train breakdown
Key Highlights
- Ten commuter organisations have called for a `Wear Your White` protest on Thursday
- Association leaders have already been slapped with legal notices
- Association leaders have been warned against creating any disruption of rail services
Ten commuter organisations have called for a 'Wear Your White' protest on Thursday, to highlight their various demands over decongestion, priority to local trains and setting up of a suburban railway transport body.
