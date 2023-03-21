Mumbai weather update: AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ category after unseasonal rains lash Mumbai

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's AQI was at 86 as of 11.15 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category

Commuters ply on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

After recording ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air-quality index (AQI) consistently, Mumbai's AQI improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday after unseasonal rains.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's AQI was at 86 as of 11.15 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Tuesday showed Worli's AQI as 66 and Andheri's AQI as 61. While Mazgaon's AQI and Malad's AQI was in the 'satisfactory' category at 80 and 75, respectively. Colaba's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 139.

Heavy unseasonal rains lashed Mumbai and satellite cities on Tuesday morning, bringing down the temperature.

Satellite cities like Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar too received a spell of heavy showers in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

It is unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that some parts of Mumbai city and suburbs have recorded up to 20-25 mm of rain between 7 am and 8 am.

In the island city, Central Mumbai areas like Mondavi fire station, Memonwada fire station, Byculla fire station, and BMC headquarters reported 28 mm, 25 mm, 23 mm and 19 mm rainfall, respectively.

Eastern suburbs like Mulund, Gavanpada, and Bhandup Complex recorded 20 mm and 19 mm rainfall respectively between 6 am to 7 am. In the Western suburbs, Dahisar fire station and Chincholi fire station reported 18 mm and 14 mm rainfall, respectively.