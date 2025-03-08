Mumbai continues to battle rising temperatures and fluctuating air quality levels. The IMD predicts clear skies, but the AQI remains moderate to poor in several areas, prompting health concerns.

As Mumbai enters the peak of summer, the city is experiencing an ongoing rise in temperatures coupled with deteriorating air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will continue to witness clear skies throughout the week. However, the excessive heat is expected to persist, making it imperative for residents to take necessary precautions.

On 8th March, Mumbai residents can expect clear skies with bright sunshine dominating the day. According to the IMD, temperatures will range between a low of 23 degrees Celsius and a high of 36 degrees Celsius. The rising heat levels are expected to intensify in the coming days as the summer season progresses.

Humidity levels in the city remain relatively low at 27% as of 9 AM, contributing to the dry and warm conditions. Winds are expected to flow at approximately 6 km/h, offering some relief in the form of light breezes. The sunrise is set for 6:53 AM, while the sunset will occur at 6:46 PM.

While Mumbai continues to battle rising temperatures, the city’s air quality has also shown signs of decline. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), certain areas of the city are witnessing an increase in pollution levels, making outdoor exposure hazardous, particularly for those with respiratory concerns.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in various regions of Mumbai stands as follows:

Colaba: 90 AQI – Satisfactory

Mazgaon, Dockyard: 125 AQI – Moderate

Navy Nagar-Colaba: 129 AQI – Moderate

Worli: 121 AQI – Moderate

Sion: 102 AQI – Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex: 146 AQI – Moderate

Deonar: 173 AQI – Moderate

Shivaji Nagar, Lower Parel: 159 AQI – Moderate

Kurla: 145 AQI – Moderate

Vile Parle West: 119 AQI – Moderate

Borivali East: 152 AQI – Moderate

Thane (Kapurbawadi Naka): 150 AQI – Moderate

With multiple locations registering moderate AQI levels, individuals, particularly those with respiratory issues, are advised to take precautions such as limiting outdoor activities, wearing masks, and staying hydrated in the sweltering heat.

As Mumbai moves deeper into March, the heat is expected to rise, adding to the discomfort of daily commuters and residents. Meteorologists predict that the coming weeks will see a further increase in temperature, possibly reaching the high 30s. This, combined with fluctuating air quality levels, makes it crucial for Mumbaikars to remain vigilant and take adequate measures to beat the heat and pollution.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging citizens to follow health guidelines, stay indoors during peak hours, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and pollution. With climate patterns evolving, Mumbai’s summers are becoming increasingly intense, reinforcing the need for sustainable urban planning and pollution control measures to ensure better living conditions in the city.