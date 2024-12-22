On December 22, 2024, Mumbai experiences warm temperatures of 22.9°C with a hazardous AQI level of 500. The city's air quality is poor, and the IMD forecasts varied weather conditions for the upcoming week.

Mumbai is experiencing a warm start to the day on December 22, 2024, with temperatures beginning at 22.9°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures for the day are expected to range between 22.9°C and 24.67°C, respectively. The city is currently witnessing 76% relative humidity, with wind speeds reaching 76 km/h. The sky is predominantly cloudy, providing a varied outlook throughout the day. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and is expected to set at 06:06 PM.

While the weather remains pleasant, the air quality is a matter of concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai has reached a hazardous level of 500, indicating extremely poor air quality across the city. This level of pollution can significantly impact health, especially for individuals with respiratory issues. The IMD has strongly advised against outdoor activities, as the hazardous air quality could lead to severe health complications. It is highly recommended to use face masks and air purifiers to mitigate the effects of pollution.

Looking ahead to December 23, 2024, Mumbai is expected to experience a slight increase in temperatures. The minimum temperature is predicted to be 23.14°C, with a maximum of 23.88°C. The humidity level is forecasted to remain at 72%, so it’s essential to prepare for another humid day. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, with occasional breaks of sunshine, offering a relatively comfortable day overall.

As Mumbai faces hazardous air quality conditions today, residents should take extra precautions, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions. It is crucial to monitor the AQI and stay updated on any air quality alerts issued by the IMD. If outdoor activities are necessary, limiting exposure to polluted areas and wearing appropriate protective gear is essential.

The IMD’s forecast for the next week suggests varied weather patterns across the city, with fluctuations in temperature and humidity levels. For the coming days, the IMD has advised residents to stay informed about any changes in weather conditions and to plan their activities accordingly.