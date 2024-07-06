According to BMC's Mumbai weather update, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, the city recorded 16.55 mm of rainfall.

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see intermittent moderate rainfall x 00:00

On Saturday morning, intermittent showers hit Mumbai and the metropolitan region after experiencing a slight lull in rainfall. The latest Mumbai weather update stated that the city and suburbs will get intermittent spells of moderate rain.

The India Meteorological Department, in their Mumbai weather update, stated the city and suburbs will see "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in their Mumbai weather update stated that the city's coast will be hit by a high tide at 12.41 pm and at 00.25 am on July 7 and the tides will be as high as 4.48 meters and 3.81 meters respectively.

The civic body further added that a low tide of about 1.75 meters would hit the city's coast at 6.49 pm.

According to BMC's Mumbai weather update, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, the city recorded 16.55 mm of rainfall while the eastern suburbs recorded 21.96 mm of rainfall and the western suburbs recorded rainfall of 26.35 mm.

Mumbai weather update: Yellow alert for Thane, Raigad

The weather department has given a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on Saturday. The weather agency said that the regions will see heavy rainfall

in isolated places.

On Saturday, Delhi experienced a cloudy sky with a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees lower than the season's normal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

The weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to be approximately 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated that the humidity was 86 per cent at 8:30 a.m.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 64 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

With PTI inputs