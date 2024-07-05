Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 9.01 per cent

As per the BMC data, the water stock level has significantly come down from previous years

The water level in the lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city now stands at 9.01 per cent, as per the BMC data released on July 5.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 1,30,346 million litres of water or 9.01 per cent.

As per the BMC data, the water stock level has significantly come down from previous years. In July of 2023 and 2022, the water stock level was recorded to be at 17.99 per cent and 14.80, respectively.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 20.09 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 24.84 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 15.21 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 4.37 per cent, Vehar 21.83 per cent and Tulsi 29.38 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and the surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent moderate rainfall since Thursday and the skies have been overcast however, the rain has not brought much-needed relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky and occasional spells of moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with occasional spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.45 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11:58 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.75 metres is expected at 11.42 pm. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.85 metres is expected at 6.03 pm today.

The island city recorded 0.38 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.38 mm and western Mumbai 0.45 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, said BMC in their Mumbai weather update.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the meteorological department predicted moderate rain, and Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy sky. At 8.30 am, the humidity was 85 per cent.

A few degrees below average, 27.1 degrees Celsius was the minimum recorded, while 34 degrees Celsius is expected to be the maximum.

According to the IMD, between 8.30 am on July 4 and 8.30 am on July 5, 0.6 mm of rain was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's major meteorological station; 0.6 mm at Lodhi Road; 2.1 mm at Aaya Nagar; and 0.2 mm at Palam.