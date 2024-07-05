Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to get occassional spells of moderate rainfall today

Updated on: 05 July,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky and occasional spells of moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours. 

Mumbai and the surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent moderate rainfall since Thursday and the skies have been overcast however, the rain has not brought much-needed relief from the heat. 


The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky and occasional spells of moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours. 


"Partly cloudy sky with occasional spells of moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update. 


The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.45 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11:58 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.75 metres is expected at 11.42 pm. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.85 metres is expected at 6.03 pm today.

The island city recorded 0.38 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.38 mm and western Mumbai 0.45 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, said BMC in their Mumbai weather update. 

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the meteorological department predicted moderate rain, and Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy sky. At 8.30 am, the humidity was 85 per cent.

A few degrees below average, 27.1 degrees Celsius was the minimum recorded, while 34 degrees Celsius is expected to be the maximum.

According to the IMD, between 8.30 am on July 4 and 8.30 am on July 5, 0.6 mm of rain was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's major meteorological station; 0.6 mm at Lodhi Road; 2.1 mm at Aaya Nagar; and 0.2 mm at Palam.

With PTI inputs

