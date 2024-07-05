Breaking News
Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran
Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri
Gangster Abu Salem moved out of Taloja prison for transfer to Nashik jail
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Thane: 17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Finally Barfiwala flyover opens

Mumbai: Finally! Barfiwala flyover opens

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Months following the huge engineering debacle, the Barfiwala flyover now connects with the Gokhale bridge

Mumbai: Finally! Barfiwala flyover opens

CD Barfiwala bridge connecting to Gokhale bridge, Andheri. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Finally! Barfiwala flyover opens
x
00:00

The Barfiwala flyover, which connects to the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, finally opened on Thursday evening. Originally scheduled to open on July 1, the connector was misaligned with the newly built bridge. The second part of the Gokhale bridge will take nearly 10 months to complete, during which the second arm of the Barfiwala flyover will be connected.


The misalignment of the Barfiwala connector with the Gokhale bridge became a national issue. A four-foot gap emerged between the two structures after the approach road for the bridge was reconstructed on the western side of Andheri.


The route opened for traffic after receiving an NOC from VJTI
The route opened for traffic after receiving an NOC from VJTI


Initially, the BMC considered rebuilding the connector, but this plan faced strong opposition from commuters due to the high cost and lengthy construction period. Instead, based on the advice of VJTI and IIT, the BMC decided to raise the two spans of the C D Barfiwala flyover. Realignment work began on April 12 and was expected to be completed last week.

VJTI issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the municipal administration late Sunday night, allowing traffic to begin on the route. Additional work and tests related to traffic management required four more days. Consequently, the west-to-east route opened for traffic from Juhu towards Andheri on July 4 at 5 pm. The BMC claimed it successfully connected the two bridges within a record time of 78 days.

Currently, only light vehicles are permitted on the Barfiwala and Gokhale bridges due to ongoing work on the second phase of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in the railway area. Height barriers have been installed to restrict heavy vehicles. Work on the southern section of the main Gokhale bridge is underway and expected to be completed by March 2025. The BMC is also working on connecting the southern route to the Barfiwala bridge.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andheri brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK