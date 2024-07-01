Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD

IMD, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

Pic/Atul Kamble

After experiencing intermittent spells of torrential rainfall for five days since Thursday, the city on July 1 woke up to overcast skies. However, the latest Mumbai weather update states that the city and suburbs will be seeing moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs," stated the Mumbai weather update by the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in their Mumbai weather update stated that a high tide of about 3.76 meters hit the city's coast at 8.15 am today and another high tide of the height of 3.62 meters is expected to hit the coast at 7.32 pm.

The civic body further added that a low tide of about 2.17 meters would hit the city's coast at 1.53 pm.

It further stated that the island city recorded 09.66 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 12.36 mm and western Mumbai 04.86 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Sunday.

Mumbai weather update: Lightning warning issues for Vidarbha region

The weather agency issued a lightning warning for the Vidarbha region and an advisory was issued asking the public to stay indoors and seek shelter in a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle. The public was also asked to stay away from windows, and doors and stay away from fences, railings and other metal objects that can conduct electricity.

If you cannot get indoors, avoid open fields and hilltops. Crouch down low with as little of your body touching the ground as possible. Do not lie flat on the ground, the public was told.

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall causes traffic snarls, train delays

On Friday, Mumbai had moderate to heavy rains, resulting in tree falls, traffic bottlenecks, and suburban train delays.

According to a local disaster management department report, there were 24 trees or branch falls, four short circuits and two wall collapses in the city, but no one was hurt.

There were no reports of severe waterlogging, however local trains on the Central Railway network were 10-20 minutes late in the morning, and Western Railway trains were also delayed, according to a PTI official.

With PTI inputs