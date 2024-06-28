Mumbai weather update: City to see intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will see a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

Mumbai and surrounding areas, since Thursday, have been seeing intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the latest Mumbai weather update, the city and suburbs will be experiencing the same for the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will see a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, IMD forecasted.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of about 4.20 meters is expected to hit Mumbai's coast at 4.49 pm today. It added that a low tide of about 1.40 metres is expected at 11.18 pm today.

The BMC, in its Mumbai weather update, further stated that the island city in the 24-hour period ending on Friday at 8 am recorded 66.53 mm of rainfall. It added that Eastern suburbs recorded 79.65 mm of rainfall while western suburbs recorded 59.42 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi and the National Capital Region continued to receive incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted that Delhi will be seeing a generally cloudy sky for a week and will receive rain of varying intensities accompanied by gusty winds.

As torrential rains continue to lash Delhi-NCR, agency reports stated that various areas of the region were facing intense waterlogging issues. Visuals from the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 being inundated are circulating on social media, stated an ANI report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Thursday that circumstances are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more portions of North India, as scorching temperatures have subsided across the country.

During the next two to three days, conditions are expected to improve for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, the remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu.