Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.36 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.03 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.50 metres is expected at 10.22 pm today.

The island city recorded 29.26 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 24.83 mm and western Mumbai 19.58 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from the heat.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi has been reeling from the sweltering heat. The city has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far as against none in 2023 and 2022.

On Wednesday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather Services said the monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions, reported PTI.

"The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told PTI.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.