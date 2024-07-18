Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away after battling cancer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today says IMD

Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today, says IMD

Updated on: 19 July,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to settle at 28 deg C, IMD said in Mumbai weather update & added minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 deg C

Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today, says IMD

Pic/Syyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today, says IMD
x
00:00

Monsoon seems to have gripped the city with heavy rains lashing parts of Mumbai since earlier this week. Akin to the climate on Thursday, the city on Friday witnessed heavy rainfall which led to delays in local train services and waterlogging on some roads slowing down the public transport services and causing inconvenience to lakhs of officegoers. The commuters complained that the trains were running late by 15-20 minutes. 


The latest Mumbai weather update from the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. IMD also gave an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the city. The Met department gave an orange alert to Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts as well. 


The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, IMD stated in its Mumbai weather update. 


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of 4.02 meters will hit the city's coast at 10.46 am and another high tide will hit almost 12 hours later at 10.31 pm and it is expected to be 3.43 meters high. 

The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.22 metres is expected at 4.48 pm today.

The island city, per BMC's Mumbai weather update, recorded 78 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 57 mm and western Mumbai 67 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am today. 

After light rainfall over the last two to three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to the suburbs.

In Maharashtra, the IMD said that the Wardha and Nagpur districts will see intense spells of rainfall. "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places over Yavatmal, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Washim, Wardha, and Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha," IMD predicted. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai monsoon mumbai rains mumbai weather brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news India Meteorological Department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK