Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today, says IMD

Maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to settle at 28 deg C, IMD said in Mumbai weather update & added minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 deg C

Pic/Syyed Sameer Abedi

Monsoon seems to have gripped the city with heavy rains lashing parts of Mumbai since earlier this week. Akin to the climate on Thursday, the city on Friday witnessed heavy rainfall which led to delays in local train services and waterlogging on some roads slowing down the public transport services and causing inconvenience to lakhs of officegoers. The commuters complained that the trains were running late by 15-20 minutes.

The latest Mumbai weather update from the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. IMD also gave an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the city. The Met department gave an orange alert to Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts as well.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, IMD stated in its Mumbai weather update.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of 4.02 meters will hit the city's coast at 10.46 am and another high tide will hit almost 12 hours later at 10.31 pm and it is expected to be 3.43 meters high.

The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.22 metres is expected at 4.48 pm today.

The island city, per BMC's Mumbai weather update, recorded 78 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 57 mm and western Mumbai 67 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am today.

After light rainfall over the last two to three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to the suburbs.

In Maharashtra, the IMD said that the Wardha and Nagpur districts will see intense spells of rainfall. "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places over Yavatmal, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Washim, Wardha, and Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha," IMD predicted.