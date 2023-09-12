Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies with possibility of moderate rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast on September 12 stated that Mumbai and its suburbs will generally have a cloudy sky with possibility of light rains

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast on September 12 stated that Mumbai and its suburbs will generally have a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rains.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday on September 11, from 8 am to September 12, 8 am in Mumbai City is 0.82 mm; Eastern Suburbs- 1.66 mm and Western Suburbs- 1.27 mm.

A high tide of about 3.90 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.53 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.66 metres is expected at 3.43 pm today.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for the next two days.

IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for Palghar district on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday.

For Sunday, a green alert warning has been issued for Palghar district. For the rest of the districts, there is a yellow alert with forecasts for heavy rain at isolated places.

According to an official statement, a green alert has been issued for Mumbai from September 9-12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall.

Similarly, IMD has predicted moderate rain very likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 93.17 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 13,48,449 million litre of water or 93.17 per cent.

Despite the lake levels rising even after the incessant rain in Mumbai, the lake levels this year are still down as compared to the previous year.

The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm, the civic body said. Earlier on July 20, the Tulsi lake overflowed following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 100 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 94.88 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.59 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 81.45 per cent, Bhatsa 93.38 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.