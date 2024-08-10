The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update for Mumbai, has predicted moderate rainfall for Saturday.

The weather department, in its latest update for Mumbai, has predicted "moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.85 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.16 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres is expected at 9.15 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported on the Bandra southbound railway bridge, Tata Power Mankhurd, and Kumbharwada to Sion Hospital road. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Menahile, commuters braved traffic snarls and waterlogged roads on Friday after rain swept parts of Delhi in the evening.

The Met office issued an 'orange' warning to "be prepared" after earlier putting the city in the 'green' zone for no warning or alert.

Palam recorded 41.9 mm of rainfall in three hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The observatory at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 2.8 mm rainfall. Najafgarh recorded 6.5 mm rain, Aya Nagar 5.8 mm, Delhi University 3.5 mm and Pusa 4.5 mm between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, according to the data.

Visuals from different areas of the city showed commuters wading through waterlogged roads.

The Delhi Police said in a post on X that waterlogging at Anand Parvat had impacted traffic on New Rohtak Road in both directions.

The police also attached a video of the road waterlogged on one side.

Traffic from Liberty Cinema towards Punjabi Bagh was diverted temporarily from the Kamal t-point to Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and then via Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and Ashok Vihar.

Additionally, traffic from Punjabi Bagh to Paharganj or central Delhi was diverted to Moti Nagar and Patel Road.

Waterlogging at Dhansa stand and Bahadurgarh stand affected traffic on Najafgarh Phirni Road.

The public works department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recorded multiple calls about waterlogging and trees being uprooted.