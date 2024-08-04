Maharashtra rains: Godavari's water level rises, alert issued for residents along its banks in Nashik

The authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city

The administration in Maharashtra's Nashik district has issued an alert for the citizens amid a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

An official said that in the wake of incessant Maharashtra rains in Nashik district, the authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, at 4 pm, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, due to the water discharge, the water level in Godavari has increased and there could be a flood-like situation downstream in Saikheda and Chandroi villages in Niphad taluka in the district, the official said.

The authorities have urged citizens living in these areas and on the banks of Godavari to remain alert and take precautions, the official said.

On Sunday, small temples at Ramkund and the Goda Ghat in Nashik were submerged. Water had reached the waist of the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol in the afternoon.

The Nashik district has so far received 476.1 mm of rainfall since June. Various reservoirs in the district collectively have a water stock of 28,748 million cubic feet or 43.78 per cent of the combined capacity, said officials.

Despite heavy rains, of the 24 dams in the district, there is no water stock in Tisgaon, Nagasakya and Manikpun reservoirs, they said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Middle Vaitarna lake which supplies water to Mumbai overflows amid heavy rains

Meanwhile, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-managed reservoir is one of the seven sources of drinking water for the metropolis and is located in the adjoining Palghar district.

As of August 4, 2024, at 2.45 am, the 'Hinduhrdaya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitrana Reservoir' has reached full capacity. This marks the fifth reservoir to fill up completely this monsoon season. Following this, two gates of the reservoir have been opened, releasing water at a rate of 706.30 cusecs, according to the BMC's water engineering department.

Earlier, the Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar, and Tansa lakes began overflowing last month. With the Middle Vaitarna lake now full, five out of the seven reservoirs supply water to the BMCpacity. Recent heavy rains in the catchment area have significantly increased the water levels in these reservoirs.

The Middle Vaitarna lake, which was filled at midnight, has a maximum water storage capacity of 193,530 million litres (19,353 crore litres).

(with PTI inputs)