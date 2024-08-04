Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Just like the city, the catchment area has been receiving light to moderate rainfall for the whole week. But as the percolation started, the lake levels are increasing marginally every day.

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 89 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 12,89,615 million litres of water or 89.10 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 99.30 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 99.38 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 66.81 per cent, Bhatsa 89.09 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "heavy rain in the city and its suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph" in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik for August 4.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.35 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.56 metres is expected at 6.27 pm today.

The IMD on Saturday also issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, the IMD said in its forecast.

It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.