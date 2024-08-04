The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik for August 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "heavy rain in the city and its suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph" in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik for August 4.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.35 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.56 metres is expected at 6.27 pm today.

The IMD on Saturday also issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, the IMD said in its forecast.

It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Hans Bhugara Junction (Vakola) due to a truck breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of India

Heavy rains lashed large parts of the country on Saturday, especially in Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand where showers due to a deep depression affected normal life, while two children were killed in Madhya Pradesh after a house collapsed on them following incessant rains.

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides due to cloudbursts and heavy rains have led to the closure of 114 roads, while the weather department warned that heavy showers would continue until August 7. The state's road transport corporation has suspended its bus services on 82 routes.

The hunt for 45 people, who went missing after a series of cloudbursts in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana; Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 resumed on Saturday morning.

As many as 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt with the help of drones. The death toll in the calamity rose to nine on Saturday with the recovery of one more body from Kullu district.