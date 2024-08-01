Heavy rain in Maharashtra and West Bengal as low pressure forms on east and west coasts

Heavy downpour has been forecast in Maharashtra for the next five days while in south Bengal districts till Friday

The Met office forecast heavy downpour for regions in West Bengal and Maharashtra as low pressure has been predicted over the former state for the next 24 hours and over the western coast for the next five days.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra including Vidarbha for the next five days as a due to low pressure area over the west coast.

A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur on August 2, and for Satara on August 3 and 4. Districts like Pune, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, have been issued an organe alert while districts of Vidarbha and the Mumbai district are on yellow alert.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour has been forecast in south Bengal districts till Friday as Kolkata and adjoining areas experienced this monsoon's first continuous rain since July 31 afternoon.

Light to moderate rain with heavy downpour at one or two places are likely to occur in all south Bengal districts till Friday, the Met Office said in its forecast on Thursday.

It said that very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Paschim Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman districts till Friday.

1stAug:पश्चिम बंगाल व लगतच्या दक्षिण बांगला देशवरच्या CYCIR च्या प्रभावाखाली पुढील 24 तासात कमी दाबाचे क्षेत्र निर्माण होण्याची शक्यता.पश्चिम किनारपट्टीवर कमी दाबाचा पट्टा.येत्या 5 दिवसांत राज्यात मुसळधार पावसाचा इशारा.विदर्भासह कोकण,मध्य महाराष्ट्रात तुरळक ठिकाणी अतितीव्र हवामान pic.twitter.com/vDVorFx27j — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 1, 2024

After nearly a fortnight of heavy rains in Mumbai and the metropolitan region, Mumbai on Thursday witnessed overcast skies with a spell of drizzle. Last week, several areas across Mumbai and MMR faced waterlogging and rail traffic was affected as services were delayed due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, stated that Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rainfall on Thursday. The weather agency said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/night.

"Moderate rains in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/ night," the weather agency said. IMD, in the Mumbai weather update, said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively.

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same time period.

High wave warning for the coast of Thane, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi point to Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.6 - 3.7 meters are forecasted from 17:30 hours on 27-07-2024 to 20:30 hours on 29-07-2024, the IMD said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)