Updated on: 31 July,2024 10:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the IMD Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain in Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Delhi recorded more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in one hour, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls in several areas and flight diversions, prompting the weather office to issue a 'red' alert warning following Delhi rains, reported the PTI.


According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.



The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.


Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour.

"Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi during the next two hours, the IMD said in a nowcast.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 50 kilometres an hour are also likely at isolated places during this period, it added.

The IMD has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

It has also issued a 'red' warning, which calls for action and vigilance.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," it said in the advisory.
Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain.

Visuals from south Delhi's Qutub Minar area showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads while traffic police personnel tried to manage vehicular movement.

The Delhi traffic police have issued alerts about the routes affected and urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.

The IMD has predicted a wet spell till August 5.

As many as 10 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains in the national capital, reported the PTI.

An official said that at least 10 flights were diverted at the airport after 1930 hours due to bad weather.

On social media platform X, airlines said that flights might get affected due to the bad weather.

(with PTI inputs)

delhi Weather indian meteorological department heavy rains delhi airport delhi police

