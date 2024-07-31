Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain

Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas of the national capital.

Following Delhi rains, the national capital has been put on a 'red' alert.

The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin has included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour in Delhi.

Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 31, 2024

Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain, reported the PTI.

The IMD has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," it said in the advisory, as per the PTI.

According to IMD's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.

An extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, specifically 100 mm of rainfall within an hour, is defined by the IMD as a "cloud burst".

There has, however, been no official statement on the situation from weather officials.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a nowcast.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 50 kilometres an hour are also likely at isolated places during this period, it added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak with the MCD team at the water logging spot of Old Rajinder Nagar Area, after heavy rainfall.

The Delhi traffic police have also issued alerts about the routes affected and urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted a wet spell till August 5.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)