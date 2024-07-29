The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued no alert for the city and the suburbs for the next 24 hours

Pic/Shadab Khan

After nearly a fortnight of heavy rains in Mumbai and the metropolitan region, Mumbai on Monday witnessed overcast skies with a spell of drizzle. Last week, several areas across Mumbai and MMR faced waterlogging and rail traffic was affected as services were delayed due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, stated that Mumbai and its suburbs will receive moderate rainfall on Monday. The weather agency said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/ night.

"Moderate rains in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places towards evening/ night," the weather agency said. IMD, in the Mumbai weather update, said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts while there was no alert in place for Mumbai.

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same time period.

High wave warning for the coast of Thane, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi point to Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.6 - 3.7 meters are forecasted from 17:30 hours on 27-07-2024 to 20:30 hours on 29-07-2024, the IMD said on Sunday.

Mumbai weather updates: Traffic update

Traffic movement is slow at Dadar TT Bridge (Northbound) due to bus breakdown, said Mumbai Traffic Police and they added that traffic movement is also slow at Nehru Nagar near SCLR bridge (southbound) and Nehru Nagar bridge (Chunabhatti) southbound due to truck breakdown and dumper accident respectively. The traffic movement is also slow at NSCI Lotus Junction (southbound) due to a car catching fire.

Meanwhile, the Western and Central Railways said that the trains were running on time across all corridors, however, commuters reported slight delay in CR's services.

Delhi: 3 IAS aspirants dead after heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, the national capital is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies with light rain during the day, according to the weather department, a couple of days after torrential rains inundated a coaching institute in central Delhi, killing three IAS aspirants.

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, officials told the media.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded.