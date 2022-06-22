Breaking News
Mumbai weather update IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for next four days

22 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 22, June 23, June 24 and June 25) in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy to very heavy spells is likely in Mumbai and suburbs today, said IMD.




The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded the total rainfall of 291.4 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 179.8 mm.

According to IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Nasik, Ahmadnagar, Hingoli, Parbhani and Osmanabad during next 3-4 hours.

