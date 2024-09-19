Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light showers for city today

It is anticipated that Mumbai will have a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The meteorological agency has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershower in city & suburbs" for the next 24 hours in its most recent Mumbai weather report.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded by the Colaba observatory on Wednesday was 32.5 degrees Celcius and the relative humidity was at 61 per cent. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.0 degrees Celcius with 65 per cent relative humidity.

A high tide of about 4.72 metres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday, would be hitting Mumbai at 11.50 am. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.45 metres is expected at 6.01 pm on Wednesday.

Mumbai weather update: Lakes supplying water reached 98.64 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Wednesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.64 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,27,691 million litres at present, or 98.64 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 98.10 per cent. 99.99 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.45 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 98.73 per cent, Bhatsa 98.43 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains.

Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.