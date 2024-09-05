A high tide of about 4.18 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.12 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 0.92 metres is expected at 7.11 pm today

Pic/Ashish Raje

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Vakola Bridge due to a bus breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in Delhi following rain

Rains in the national capital on Wednesday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts as the city witnessed a four-degree temperature drop accompanied by pleasant winds and overcast skies throughout the day.

According to the weather department, Ayanagar recorded 50 mm of rainfall over a three-hour period between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Narela recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm. Ridge recorded 11.8 mm, Delhi University recorded 20 mm and Lodi Road recorded 4.4 mm, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed people about traffic disruptions and road diversions through its posts on X, advising commuters to take alternate routes due to waterlogging in several areas.

"Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police said in a post on X.

In another post, shared with a video of a road submerged in water, the police said, "Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging in front of GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."