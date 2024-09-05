Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today

Updated on: 05 September,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A high tide of about 4.18 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.12 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 0.92 metres is expected at 7.11 pm today

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today
x
00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 4.18 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.12 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.92 metres is expected at 7.11 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Vakola Bridge due to a bus breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in Delhi following rain

Rains in the national capital on Wednesday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts as the city witnessed a four-degree temperature drop accompanied by pleasant winds and overcast skies throughout the day.

According to the weather department, Ayanagar recorded 50 mm of rainfall over a three-hour period between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Narela recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm. Ridge recorded 11.8 mm, Delhi University recorded 20 mm and Lodi Road recorded 4.4 mm, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed people about traffic disruptions and road diversions through its posts on X, advising commuters to take alternate routes due to waterlogging in several areas.

"Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police said in a post on X.

In another post, shared with a video of a road submerged in water, the police said, "Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging in front of GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news indian meteorological department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK