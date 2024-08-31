A high tide of about 4.01 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.48 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 1.69 metres is expected at 4.57 pm today

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall expected across city and suburbs today x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.01 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.48 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.48 metres is expected at 10.46 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.69 metres is expected at 4.57 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Postal Colony due to an accident. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly.

Cyclone Asna likely to move West-Northwest away from Indian Coast

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning that the cyclone "Asna," a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, causing heavy rains in Gujarat, is likely to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian Sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD stated that the deep depression has been moving at a speed of 14 km per hour with a latitude of 23.6deg N and a longitude of 66.4degE, 250 km West of Naliya in Gujarat, 160 km South-South West of Karachi in Pakistan, and 350 km East- Southeast of Pasni in Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav said that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar would receive light to moderate rains.

The regions of Kachchh received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with the state receiving 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the IMD scientist.

"Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today.", Yadav said in a statement.