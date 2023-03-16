Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall expected today, says IMD

"Cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers towards evening/night in Mumbai and its suburbs," the IMD said

Unseasonal rainfall, visuals from Matunga. Pic/Satej Shinde

Isolated pockets of Mumbai experienced light drizzle on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall is expected today in Mumbai.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Palghar and Thane during next 3-4 hours.

The IMD mentioned that Mumbai’s rainfall was even below the permissible limit and was the result of the interaction of dry and wet wind.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Buldhana. While very light to light spells of rain is very likely at isolated places over Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Washim, Bhandara, Chandrapur is expected today.

The IMD in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that Mumbai will have a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. The temperature will hover between minimum of 22 Degrees and maximum of 34 Degrees celsius.