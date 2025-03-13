Mumbai is set to experience clear skies and rising temperatures this week, according to the IMD. However, air quality levels have worsened in several parts of the city, raising health concerns.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Mercury to reach 36 degree with moderate air quality at 137 x 00:00

Mumbai is set to experience clear skies and rising temperatures this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On March 13, the weather is expected to remain pleasant, but air quality levels have shown signs of deterioration, raising concerns for residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will see predominantly clear skies throughout the week. On March 13, temperatures are expected to range from a low of 23 degree Celsius to a high of 36 degree Celsius. The humidity level is recorded at 46% as of 9:00 am, with light breezes blowing at around 5 km/h.

Sunrise is expected at 6:50 am, while sunset will be at 6:47 pm. Temperatures are anticipated to rise gradually throughout the day, with a noticeable increase in warmth as the weekend approaches.

On March 14, the weather is likely to remain stable, with temperatures ranging between 22 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius. Overall, the city is expected to experience slightly warmer weather compared to the past few weeks.

While the weather remains favourable, air quality levels have deteriorated in several parts of the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colaba was recorded at 90, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category. However, several other areas have reported ‘moderate’ or even ‘poor’ air quality levels.

Here’s a breakdown of AQI levels across key areas in Mumbai:

Shivaji Nagar – 119 (Moderate)

Ghatkopar – 106 (Moderate)

Byculla – 103 (Moderate)

Sewri – 100 (Satisfactory)

Bandra Kurla Complex – 204 (Poor)

Chembur – 112 (Moderate)

Sion – 96 (Satisfactory)

Kherwadi (Bandra East) – 137 (Moderate)

Deonar – 170 (Moderate)

Powai – 108 (Moderate)

Mindspace (Malad West) – 146 (Moderate)

Mazgaon – 132 (Moderate)

Borivali East – 145 (Moderate)

Mulund West – 37 (Good)

West Mumbai’s overall AQI is currently recorded at 137, categorised as ‘moderate,’ with the dominant pollutant being PM2.5 at 42.25 µg/m³.

Residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take precautions as air quality levels in several parts of the city remain suboptimal. Wearing masks and minimising outdoor activity during high pollution hours are recommended.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures air pollution levels based on several key pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and ammonia (NH3).

As temperatures rise and pollution levels fluctuate, Mumbai’s residents are encouraged to remain aware of weather updates and AQI levels to safeguard their health.