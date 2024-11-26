Mumbai witnesses misty mornings and clear afternoons as winter sets in, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 34°C. The AQI stands at 141, signalling moderate air pollution, posing risks for sensitive individuals

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted foggy and misty conditions for Mumbai this week as winter begins to settle in. The city is experiencing cooler-than-usual temperatures, accompanied by lower humidity levels. However, deteriorating air quality remains a concern, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) highlighting moderate pollution levels.

Mumbai weather overview

Mumbai is set to experience chilly, misty mornings, followed by clearer skies later in the day. On 26 November 2024, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 34°C. According to the IMD, fog or mist is likely during the morning hours, giving way to bright sunshine in the afternoon. Residents are advised to prepare for both cool early hours and warmer daytime conditions.

At present, Mumbai's temperature stands at 24°C, with a humidity level of 46% and light winds blowing at 10 km/h. Sunrise today occurred at 6:52 AM, and sunset is expected at 5:59 PM. For those stepping out, sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended to make the most of the sunshine while staying protected.

Weather outlook for 26 November 2024

On Tuesday, Mumbai is predicted to experience temperatures ranging between 24°C and 28°C, with a humidity level of 42%. Morning fog will likely dominate the skies, followed by clearer conditions as the day progresses.

Air quality concerns in Mumbai

The city's AQI remains at moderate levels, with a reading of 141 on 26 November, slightly improved from 150 recorded earlier. While this classification is not alarming, it may still pose difficulties for individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart-related concerns. The main pollutants contributing to the current air quality include PM2.5 particles and ozone, which can exacerbate health issues in vulnerable groups.

Weekly weather forecast

Mumbai’s weather is expected to remain consistent over the coming days.

27 November: Temperatures between 17°C and 34°C, with morning fog followed by partly cloudy skies.

28 November: Similar conditions, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 33°C.

29–30 November: Cloudier skies are forecasted, with temperatures hovering between 19°C and 33°C.

As winter unfolds, Mumbai residents are encouraged to prepare for cooler mornings and fluctuating air quality. Those with pre-existing health conditions should monitor AQI levels closely and take precautions when venturing outdoors.