Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 25 year old Wadala resident arrested for stealing four motorcycles in Mumbai

25-year-old Wadala resident arrested for stealing four motorcycles in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 November,2024 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to Mumbai Police officers, the accused had used a master key to steal the vehicles

25-year-old Wadala resident arrested for stealing four motorcycles in Mumbai

The collective value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated at Rs 1 lakh.

Listen to this article
25-year-old Wadala resident arrested for stealing four motorcycles in Mumbai
x
00:00

The Antop Hill Police in Mumbai on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old labourer from Wadala for allegedly stealing four motorcycles. The accused has been identified as Ambadas Malinath Shinde. 


The crime came to light after the police began investigating a motorcycle theft in the first week of November near Bamak Colony in Sardar Nagar No 1, Sion Koliwada. The value of the motorcycle was estimated at Rs 25,000.


According to Mumbai Police officers, the accused had used a master key to steal the vehicle. After reviewing footage from 42 CCTV cameras from the areas around Antop Hill, Prateeksha Nagar, and Wadala RTO, as well as gathering crucial information from an undercover source, the cops traced Shinde to his home and brought him to the police station, where he confessed to the theft.


During interrogation, Shinde revealed that he was involved in three more motorcycle thefts. The police recovered the remaining two-wheelers near SNDT College in Matunga, Pratiksha Nagar and  Wadala RTO.

The collective value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated at Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, Shinde previously had cases registered against him under various sections of the BNS Act in Wadala TT and Antop Hill Police Stations.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent such crimes in the future.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai police Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK