25-year-old Wadala resident arrested for stealing four motorcycles in Mumbai

The Antop Hill Police in Mumbai on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old labourer from Wadala for allegedly stealing four motorcycles. The accused has been identified as Ambadas Malinath Shinde.

The crime came to light after the police began investigating a motorcycle theft in the first week of November near Bamak Colony in Sardar Nagar No 1, Sion Koliwada. The value of the motorcycle was estimated at Rs 25,000.

According to Mumbai Police officers, the accused had used a master key to steal the vehicle. After reviewing footage from 42 CCTV cameras from the areas around Antop Hill, Prateeksha Nagar, and Wadala RTO, as well as gathering crucial information from an undercover source, the cops traced Shinde to his home and brought him to the police station, where he confessed to the theft.

During interrogation, Shinde revealed that he was involved in three more motorcycle thefts. The police recovered the remaining two-wheelers near SNDT College in Matunga, Pratiksha Nagar and Wadala RTO.

The collective value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated at Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, Shinde previously had cases registered against him under various sections of the BNS Act in Wadala TT and Antop Hill Police Stations.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent such crimes in the future.