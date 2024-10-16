Breaking News
Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

City is set to experience unseasonal rains and thunderstorms throughout the week, with the possibility of evening showers

Rain clouds seen at Marine Drive last month. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Key Highlights

  1. IMD has officially declared complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon
  2. IMDs Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai has predicted post-monsoon showers
  3. IMD will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue further updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from across India. Simultaneously, the commencement of the much-anticipated northeast monsoon over southeast peninsular India has begun, bringing a fresh spell of rainfall to the southern states particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka. IMDs Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai has predicted that Mumbai, MMR, along with the rest of Maharashtra will witness post-monsoon showers or unseasonal rain and thunderstorm activity throughout the week until October 19.

