Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with the likelihood of moderate rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall expected in the city and suburbs today x 00:00

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with the likelihood of moderate rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast as of 8:00 am today on Tuesday, September 19.

The forecast also stated that at 1359 hours, the high tide is expected to reach a height of 3.93 meters while by 1958 hours, the tide will recede to a low of 0.71 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Mumbai: Traffic diversions due to rush of devotees in Lalbaug

On September 20, 2023, at 0237 hours, the high tide is projected to peak at 4.05 meters while at 0812 hours, the tide is expected to rise to 1.74 meters.

In terms of recent rainfall, the average precipitation data from 8:00 a.m. on September 18 to 8:00 a.m. on September 19, 2023, reveals the average rainfall measured in the city is 17.1 mm. In the Eastern Suburbs, an average of 23.8 mm of rainfall was recorded while the Western Suburbs saw an average of 16.4 mm of rainfall during this period.

On Monday, water from various dams in Maharashtra's Nashik was released due to incessant rains in the district over the last 48 hours,

According to the irrigation department's data, 567 cusecs of water was released from Ganagapur dam on Saturday night and the discharge was increased to 1,106 cusecs by Sunday.

A report in the PTI stated that at least 218 cusecs of water were released from the Palkhed dam on the Kadwa River on Monday morning. The official was quoted saying that the farmers and people residing on the banks of the river have been asked to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the official added that Trimbakeshwar and Dindori areas received incessant rainfall in the last two days and the showers continued in most parts of the Nashik district on Monday as well. Nashik city received 5mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, he further elucidated.

Presently, all the dams in the district including Ganagapur, Palkhed, Chankapur and Darna, have 81 per cent water stock. Moreover, Alandi, Waghad, Bhavali, Haranbari, Waldevi, Kelzar and Nandur-Madhyameshwar damns have also reached their capacity, the official said.

Reportedly, in the event of the rain continuing, the discharge of the water will be increased in phases, officials said adding that the water level of the Godavari River may rise due to the discharge of water from the Ganagapur dam.

After a subdued rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon is reviving again bringing rain to central and southern parts of India since August 31, India Meteorological Department said. The IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that

Meanwhile, after subdued rainfall resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on August 31 rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side.

India had recorded a rainfall deficit of 25 per cent in August 2005, 24.6 per cent in 1965; 24.4 per cent in 1920; 24.1 per cent in 2009 and 24 per cent deficit in 1913, according to the IMD data.