On Wednesday morning, the skies were overcast and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Mumbai weather update that the sky will remain partly cloudy until Thursday. The IMD agency said that there's a possibility of receiving light to moderate showers.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional light to moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs." over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.30 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 3.23 pm on Tuesday, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.31 metres was expected at 9.34 pm on September 10.

Mumbai Traffic Updates

The traffic in the city is presently operating smoothly and so are the local trains across all corridors of the Central and Western Railway according to their updates. Meanwhile, the BEST announced a diversion in the bus route. The undertaking said that Bus route number 118 has been temporarily short-terminated at Kabutarkhana in Dadar. The decision was made at 6 am today, they said.

Mumbai lakes supplying drinking water reach 98.15 per cent capacity

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide drinking water to the city, hit 98.15 per cent on Tuesday, according to the BMC. According to BMC data, the collective water storage in Mumbai lakes is currently 14,20,579 million litres or 98.15 per cent of capacity. Mumbai obtains water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data supplied by the city body on Mumbai lakes, Tansa's water level was 99.18 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 99.99 per cent of the water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.74 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 98.51 per cent, Bhatsa 97.51 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Following heavy rains, Middle Vaitarna Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to sustained heavy rains. Tansa Lake began to overflow around 4 p.m. on July 24, bringing the total quantity of water held in all seven reservoirs to 17 days in one day.

Tansa Lake, located in Thane's Shahpur district, supplies Mumbai with approximately 400 million gallons of water. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

Tulsi Lake, one of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, began overflowing on July 20 at roughly 8:30 a.m., repeating the occurrence that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.