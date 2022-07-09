Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells likely today, says IMD

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy spells at isolated places on Saturday.

The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.




A high tide of 3.55 metre is expected at 7.22 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.28 metre is likely to occur at 1.35 pm today.


The island city received an average 6.83 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Saturday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.23 mm and 5.90 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1097.7 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1097.7 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.4°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.8°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 1067.04 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Saturday. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday by Navi Mumbai was 24.66 mm. 

