Moderate to heavy rain likely in parts of Mumbai today

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places today in Mumbai

Sea waves lash the houses close to the seashore during a high tide at Bandstand, Bandra. Pic/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert for city today, even as rainfall subsided in Mumbai over the weekend.

A high tide of 4.51 metre is expected at 3.38 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.21 metre is likely to occur at 9.52 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 3.68 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Monday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 5.30 mm and 5.29 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1207.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1435.9 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.6°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.4°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.