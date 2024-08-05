The IMD has issued an orange alert for the ghat sections in Pune and Satara districts, indicating severe weather conditions

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today; IMD issues yellow alert x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the ghat sections in Pune and Satara districts, indicating severe weather conditions. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.37 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.56 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.46 metres is expected at 6.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 10 mm and western Mumbai 10 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Ramnagar Subway and Kumbharwada Junction due to a bus breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

Mumbai weather update: Army personnel deployed in Pune area amid rain

Meanwhile, Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Pune city and the district region and today heavy downpour is experienced. In the wake of the warning the entire administration should be vigilant," Shinde said in a statement.

People staying in the danger zones near rivers and dams should be shifted to safe places. If needed, help from NDRF, SRF and the Army should be taken and shelter, food, clothing, medicines and health facilities be arranged for the affected people, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Pune municipal corporation commissioner and the district magistrate have also been instructed.

Following the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, residents of the possible danger zones and those living in the flood line radius of dams and rivers, should be relocated to safe places, the chief minister said.

The CM directed the administration to make arrangements for the safety of people living in low-lying areas in Pune including Ekta Nagar, Dattwadi, Patil Estate, Yerwada, Shivaji Nagar, court area, Kamgar Putla area, Harris Bridge, and Dapodi.

Other low-lying areas are Juni Sangvi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri camp, Rawet, Balewadi Gaothan, Jupiter Hospital area, Kapil Malhar region, Baner, Bawdhan, and Sangamwadi.